IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out

Khaleel Ahmed's key bowling makes him one of the star bowlers for DC. His variations and bouncers make him a nightmare for batsmen, crucial in defending low totals.
With his mysterious leg-spin and handy batting, Kuldeep Yadav is a game-changer for Delhi Capitals.
LSG's strike bowler, Yash Thakur's swing with the new ball often provides early breakthroughs, setting the tone for the innings.
Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead, Mukesh Kumar's express pace and ability to pick wickets at crucial moments make him a match-winner for Delhi Capitals.
Axar Patel is capable of turning matches with his bowling as well as batting.
Published 14 May 2024, 05:33 IST