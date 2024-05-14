Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out

Keep an eye out for these bowlers as they might light up tonight's match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants with their talent and flair.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 05:33 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 05:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Khaleel Ahmed's key bowling makes him one of the star bowlers for DC. His variations and bouncers make him a nightmare for batsmen, crucial in defending low totals.

Khaleel Ahmed's key bowling makes him one of the star bowlers for DC. His variations and bouncers make him a nightmare for batsmen, crucial in defending low totals.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
With his mysterious leg-spin and handy batting, Kuldeep Yadav is a game-changer for Delhi Capitals.

With his mysterious leg-spin and handy batting, Kuldeep Yadav is a game-changer for Delhi Capitals.

Credit: PTI Photo

LSG's strike bowler, Yash Thakur's swing with the new ball often provides early breakthroughs, setting the tone for the innings.

LSG's strike bowler, Yash Thakur's swing with the new ball often provides early breakthroughs, setting the tone for the innings.

Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead, Mukesh Kumar's express pace and ability to pick wickets at crucial moments make him a match-winner for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead, Mukesh Kumar's express pace and ability to pick wickets at crucial moments make him a match-winner for Delhi Capitals.

Credit: PTI Photo

Axar Patel is capable of turning matches with his bowling as well as batting.

Axar Patel is capable of turning matches with his bowling as well as batting.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2024, 05:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLKuldeep YadavDelhi CapitalsAxar PatelLucknow Super GiantsMukesh KumarKhaleel Ahmed

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT