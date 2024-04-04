JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list five bowlers who possess a combination of skill, pace, and variation that make them exciting to watch in today's fixture.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 05:12 IST

Mohit Sharma has become one of the most effective bowlers in IPL tournament. His ability to deceive batsmen with the variations makes him a potential threat in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Known for his unorthodox action and deadly yorkers, Arshdeep Singh is known for his consistency and good length and is a vital cog for PBKS.

Credit: PTI

Rashid Khan is the top-ranked bowler in the tournament and is equally effective. With his variations, spin, and accuracy, he's a threat for batsmen on any surface.

Credit: PTI

Sam Curran is renowned for his express pace and ability to swing the ball both ways. He consistently troubles batsmen with his skill and aggression.

Credit: PTI

Azmatullah Omarzai has rapidly risen through the ranks with his fiery bowling. His pace and ability to swing the ball makes him a key asset for Gujarat Titans.

Credit: PTI

(Published 04 April 2024, 05:12 IST)
