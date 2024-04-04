IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Mohit Sharma has become one of the most effective bowlers in IPL tournament. His ability to deceive batsmen with the variations makes him a potential threat in today's game.
Known for his unorthodox action and deadly yorkers, Arshdeep Singh is known for his consistency and good length and is a vital cog for PBKS.
Rashid Khan is the top-ranked bowler in the tournament and is equally effective. With his variations, spin, and accuracy, he's a threat for batsmen on any surface.
Sam Curran is renowned for his express pace and ability to swing the ball both ways. He consistently troubles batsmen with his skill and aggression.
Azmatullah Omarzai has rapidly risen through the ranks with his fiery bowling. His pace and ability to swing the ball makes him a key asset for Gujarat Titans.
(Published 04 April 2024, 05:12 IST)