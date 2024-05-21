Home
IPL 2024: KKR bowl out SRH for 159 in Qualifier 1 despite Tripathi's fifty and Cummins' late flourish

In spite of a well fought fifty from Tripathi and a late finish by Cummins, Starc's 3 wickets and support from other KKR bowlers helped keep SRH down to a low total.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 15:53 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 15:53 IST

Mitchell Starc's fiery spell and some fantastic follow-up by the rest of Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers made sure that the fast-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line up was bowled out for 159.

Rahul Tripathi fought valiantly for SRH, with his 55 off 35 balls. He was well supported by Klassen for a while, who scored 32 off 21 balls. Skipper Cummins ensured that the Orange Army bowlers had something to bowl at with his cameo, scoring 30 off 24 balls.

With figures of 3/34 of his 4 overs, Starc was the pick of the bowlers, while Varun Chakravarthy bowled an exceptionally economical spell of 2/26 from his 4.

KKR need 160 runs in their 20 overs to win the match and reach the IPL finals for a 4th time.

More to follow...

Published 21 May 2024, 15:53 IST
