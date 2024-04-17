JOIN US
IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

'As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs,' said the IPL in a release.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 07:42 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals here.

KKR lost to Royals by two wickets here on Tuesday with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," said the IPL in a release.

It was the Royals' sixth win in seven matches while KKR suffered their second loss in six games.

