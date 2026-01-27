<p>The United State's President <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Donald+Trump+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYPDIGCAMQRRg8MgYIBBBFGDzSAQgxNzEwajBqN6gCCLACAfEF0jgOeODDNcw&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Donald Trump</a> on Monday said he was increasing tariffs on South Korean imports into the US related to autos, lumber and pharmaceuticals to 25%, while accusing the ally's legislature of "not living up" to its trade deal with Washington.</p><p>"South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States," Trump wrote on social media.</p><p>"Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%," he added.</p><p>It was not immediately clear when the tariff hike would take effect.</p>.Trump not giving up on Ukraine peace process, White House says.<p>South Korea had been working to implement a deal announced with Washington last year that lowered US tariffs against many of its exports to 15%.</p><p>But earlier this month, South Korea's finance minister said the country's planned investment of $350 billion in strategic US sectors under the trade deal was unlikely to kick off in the first half of 2026, citing the weak won currency.</p><p>The prospect of large currency outflows has caused headaches for authorities in Seoul at a time when the won has slumped to trade at levels unseen since the global financial crisis from 2007 to 2009.</p><p><em>With Reuters inputs</em></p>