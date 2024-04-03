IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday after the skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals

The seasoned Sunil Narine and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck scintillating half-centuries to power Kolkata Knight Riders to an imposing 272 for seven against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Narine blasted 85 in a mere 39 balls while the 18-year-old Raghuvanshi smashed his way to 54 off 27 deliveries, as the DC bowlers ran for cover.

More to follow...