IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 bowlers to watch out for

One of the best fast bowlers in the world, Mitchell Starc's death-over bowling and ability to take crucial wickets make him a key player for KKR.
Pat Cummins' ability to trouble batsmen with the ball and pick regular wickets makes him a valuable player for SRH.
One of the key spinners of KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy has impressed everyone with his bowling in the tournament. His ability to break partnerships and contain runs in the middle overs makes him a key player.
A young and talented fast bowler, T Natarajan's ability to swing the ball at high speed and take early wickets makes him a key player for SRH.
Andre Russel is known for his explosive batting and all round abilities. He can change the course of a game with both the ball and the bat.
Published 21 May 2024, 07:06 IST