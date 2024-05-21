Home
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list five bowlers who are expected to steer their respective teams towards victory with their performances in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 07:06 IST
One of the best fast bowlers in the world, Mitchell Starc's death-over bowling and ability to take crucial wickets make him a key player for KKR.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pat Cummins' ability to trouble batsmen with the ball and pick regular wickets makes him a valuable player for SRH.

Credit: PTI Photo

One of the key spinners of KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy has impressed everyone with his bowling in the tournament. His ability to break partnerships and contain runs in the middle overs makes him a key player.

Credit: PTI Photo

A young and talented fast bowler, T Natarajan's ability to swing the ball at high speed and take early wickets makes him a key player for SRH.

Credit: PTI Photo

Andre Russel is known for his explosive batting and all round abilities. He can change the course of a game with both the ball and the bat.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 21 May 2024, 07:06 IST
