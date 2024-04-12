IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Yash Thakur has impressied with his raw pace and the ability to bowl tight length making batters to struggle to score runs.
All-rounder Axar Patel is known for his consistency with both bat and ball and one of the key players to look out for in today's match.
Naveen-ul-Haq is another key bowler for LSG who can change the game's momentum in no time.
Dynamic bowler with his unpredictable variations, Mukesh Kumar is one of the pacers to watch out for in today's game.
DC's express fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed can trouble batsmen with his pace and bounce.
(Published 12 April 2024, 04:45 IST)