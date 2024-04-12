JOIN US
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals' bowlers who have shown exceptional talent and skill in the tournament.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 04:45 IST

Yash Thakur has impressied with his raw pace and the ability to bowl tight length making batters to struggle to score runs.

Credit: PTI

All-rounder Axar Patel is known for his consistency with both bat and ball and one of the key players to look out for in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Naveen-ul-Haq is another key bowler for LSG who can change the game's momentum in no time.

Credit: PTI

Dynamic bowler with his unpredictable variations, Mukesh Kumar is one of the pacers to watch out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI

DC's express fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed can trouble batsmen with his pace and bounce.

Credit: PTI

(Published 12 April 2024, 04:45 IST)
