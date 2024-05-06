Home
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Five batters to watch out for

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against one of the top contenders Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. MI will try to equal score with SRH as they faced defeat in their last meet-up. Despite being out of playoff contention, MI's batters will try to put their best foot forward and give SRH a tough time on the field.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 09:12 IST
Travis Head is one of the star batters in the tournament and has scored some crucial runs for the team. Known for providing explosive start for SRH, he is one of the key players to watch out for tonight.

Credit: PTI Photo

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to shine bright for the team in the tournament. With ICC T20 World Cup around the corner, Rohit will try to settle for nothing less than a win today.

Credit: PTI Photo

Abhishek Sharma has been one of the most talked about batters in the tournament. He has proved his mettle in batting by playing some crucial knocks in the tournament. Abhishek is expected to live up to expectations and score some big runs.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tilak Varma has been the backbone for MI and has played some match-winning knocks in the tournament. Fans will be eager to see Tilak bashing bowlers all around the boundary.

Credit: PTI Photo

Heinrich Klaasen might play one big innings tonight in MI's den.

Credit: PTI Photo

