IPL 2024: Not much in Mumbai Indians' bowling attack beyond Jasprit Bumrah, says Brian Lara

"We had dot balls at the time, we thought that Mumbai Indians were supposed to accelerate, they didn't."

On Pandya being hit for three consecutive sixes in the last over, Lara said, "For me, Hardik Pandya had it tough, I think he turned himself in the last couple of over, the master (MS Dhoni) did, you know, three sixes in the last 4-5 balls."

Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana (4/28) was the pick of the CSK bowlers who stopped MI to 186 for 6 in 20 overs, 21 runs short of winning target, and former England captain Kevin Pietersen praised the 'unorthodox' right-arm pacer.