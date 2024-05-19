Home
IPL 2024: Rain delays start of RR Vs KKR match in Guwahati

The rain, which has played spoilsport in the last few IPL games, came back to frustrate the fans and players alike with almost the entire ground under covers here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 15:57 IST

Guwahati: Persistent rain on Sunday delayed the toss and start of the last IPL league match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

The match would most likely be a truncated affair, given that the cutoff time for a full match to be played was 8:30 pm.

The Sanju Samson-led Royals have slipped from second on the points table to third following Sunrisers Hyderabad's four-wicket win against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad earlier in the day.

Weather permitting, the Royals would hope to beat KKR and reclaim the No 2 spot on the table.

