IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 5 batters to watch out for

Yashasvi Jaiswal's ability to score big runs at the top of the order makes him a potent threat in tonight's fixture.
Ravi Choudhary
Jake Fraser-McGurk's brute power and ability to dominate bowlers make him a lethal batsman for Delhi Capitals.
Jos Buttler's aggressive batting at the top of the order makes him a key player against DC.
Rishabh Pant will settle for nothing less than a win in tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals.
Sanju Samson's experience and ability to finish games under pressure makes him a key player in today's game.
Published 07 May 2024, 05:32 IST