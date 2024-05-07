Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 5 batters to watch out for

From Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant, here we list batters who can bring a change of fortune to their team.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 05:32 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 05:32 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal's ability to score big runs at the top of the order makes him a potent threat in tonight's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Jake Fraser-McGurk's brute power and ability to dominate bowlers make him a lethal batsman for Delhi Capitals.

Ravi Choudhary
Jos Buttler's aggressive batting at the top of the order makes him a key player against DC.

Credit: PTI

Rishabh Pant will settle for nothing less than a win in tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals.

Credit: PTI

Sanju Samson's experience and ability to finish games under pressure makes him a key player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Published 07 May 2024, 05:32 IST
