IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

Jos Buttler's ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball makes him a formidable force in RR's batting line-up.
Ishan Kishan’s ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a vital cog.
Sanju Samson's innovative captaincy and ability to finish games under pressure make him a player to watch out for in today's game.
Tilak Varma’s experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle order makes him a crucial batter for the Mumbai Indians.
Riyan Parag’s explosive batting and handy bowling make him a valuable asset for RR.
(Published 22 April 2024, 08:33 IST)