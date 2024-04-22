JOIN US
Home

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

Here we list five batsmen to keep an eye on in the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians game in the IPL 2024 tournament.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 08:33 IST

Jos Buttler's ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball makes him a formidable force in RR's batting line-up.

Jos Buttler's ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball makes him a formidable force in RR's batting line-up.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ishan Kishan's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a vital cog.

Ishan Kishan’s ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a vital cog.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sanju Samson's innovative captaincy and ability to finish games under pressure make him a player to watch out for in today's game.

Sanju Samson's innovative captaincy and ability to finish games under pressure make him a player to watch out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tilak Varma's experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle order makes him a crucial batter for the Mumbai Indians.

Tilak Varma’s experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle order makes him a crucial batter for the Mumbai Indians.

Credit: PTI Photo

Riyan Parag's explosive batting and handy bowling make him a valuable asset for RR.

Riyan Parag’s explosive batting and handy bowling make him a valuable asset for RR.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 22 April 2024, 08:33 IST)
Sports News Cricket

