Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

In a must-win game in the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Here are the bowlers who will put their best foot forward and keep their team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 07:02 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 07:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
One of the leading contenders for the Purple Cap, Harshal Patel can dismantle the RCB lineup and emerge as the star bowler for PBKS whilst being economical in tonight's fixture.

One of the leading contenders for the Purple Cap, Harshal Patel can dismantle the RCB lineup and emerge as the star bowler for PBKS whilst being economical in tonight's fixture.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Arshdeep Singh can take the game away from the opponents with his bowling. He has been a consistent performer for PBKS in the tournament and is expected to shine against RCB.

Arshdeep Singh can take the game away from the opponents with his bowling. He has been a consistent performer for PBKS in the tournament and is expected to shine against RCB.

Credit: PTI

Kagiso Rabada's quick pace and aggressive bowling style make him a potent weapon for PBKS. Rabada can take down any batter and trouble them with the new ball

Kagiso Rabada's quick pace and aggressive bowling style make him a potent weapon for PBKS. Rabada can take down any batter and trouble them with the new ball

Credit: PTI

Sam Curran has made an impact with his captaincy in this tournament. Curran can put pressure on the opponents with his all-round performance.

Sam Curran has made an impact with his captaincy in this tournament. Curran can put pressure on the opponents with his all-round performance.

Credit: PTI

Yash Dayal's left-arm pace and ability to extract bounce from any surface make him a dangerous bowler in today's game.

Yash Dayal's left-arm pace and ability to extract bounce from any surface make him a dangerous bowler in today's game.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2024, 07:02 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreYash DayalArshdeep SinghKagiso RabadaHarshal PatelPunjab KingsSam Curran

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT