IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

One of the leading contenders for the Purple Cap, Harshal Patel can dismantle the RCB lineup and emerge as the star bowler for PBKS whilst being economical in tonight's fixture.
Arshdeep Singh can take the game away from the opponents with his bowling. He has been a consistent performer for PBKS in the tournament and is expected to shine against RCB.
Kagiso Rabada's quick pace and aggressive bowling style make him a potent weapon for PBKS. Rabada can take down any batter and trouble them with the new ball
Sam Curran has made an impact with his captaincy in this tournament. Curran can put pressure on the opponents with his all-round performance.
Yash Dayal's left-arm pace and ability to extract bounce from any surface make him a dangerous bowler in today's game.
Published 09 May 2024, 07:02 IST