IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 batters to watch out for

Yashasvi Jaiswal has given his team a good start in the tournament and has played some crucial innings for Rajasthan Royals. He is known for his elegant batting and consistency and is one of the key batsmen to watch out for in today's match.
RCB's run-machine Virat Kohli as been in brilliant form with the bat throughout the tournament. He comfortably sits on top on the highest run scorers list with a century and five fifties under his kitty. He is expected to continue his performance and take his team into finals.
Sanju Samson is RR's explosive batter and wicket-keeper. Samson is known for his aggressive batting and ability to accelerate runs under pressure. It would not be surprising if Saman plays another great innings, as he has for Rajasthan Royals over the years.
Rajat Patidar has impressed with his consistency and ability to chase down targets, he is a pivotal player for RCB in today's eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.
An aggressive middle-order batsman, Riyan Parag's ability to play innovative shots and scoring runs consistently under pressure makes him a vital cog. He has scored 531 runs in 12 innings, including four fifties in this season.
Published 22 May 2024, 07:55 IST