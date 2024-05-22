Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 batters to watch out for

The second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and will take place in Ahmedabad on May 21. The winner will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals. Ahead of the match, we list five batters to watch out for.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:55 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Yashasvi Jaiswal has given his team a good start in the tournament and has played some crucial innings for Rajasthan Royals. He is known for his elegant batting and consistency and is one of the key batsmen to watch out for in today's match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has given his team a good start in the tournament and has played some crucial innings for Rajasthan Royals. He is known for his elegant batting and consistency and is one of the key batsmen to watch out for in today's match.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
RCB's run-machine Virat Kohli as been in brilliant form with the bat throughout the tournament. He comfortably sits on top on the highest run scorers list with a century and five fifties under his kitty. He is expected to continue his performance and take his team into finals.

RCB's run-machine Virat Kohli as been in brilliant form with the bat throughout the tournament. He comfortably sits on top on the highest run scorers list with a century and five fifties under his kitty. He is expected to continue his performance and take his team into finals.

Credit: PTI

Sanju Samson is RR's explosive batter and wicket-keeper. Samson is known for his aggressive batting and ability to accelerate runs under pressure. It would not be surprising if Saman plays another great innings, as he has for Rajasthan Royals over the years.

Sanju Samson is RR's explosive batter and wicket-keeper. Samson is known for his aggressive batting and ability to accelerate runs under pressure. It would not be surprising if Saman plays another great innings, as he has for Rajasthan Royals over the years.

Credit: PTI

Rajat Patidar has impressed with his consistency and ability to chase down targets, he is a pivotal player for RCB in today's eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

Rajat Patidar has impressed with his consistency and ability to chase down targets, he is a pivotal player for RCB in today's eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

Credit: PTI

An aggressive middle-order batsman, Riyan Parag's ability to play innovative shots and scoring runs consistently under pressure makes him a vital cog. He has scored 531 runs in 12 innings, including four fifties in this season.

An aggressive middle-order batsman, Riyan Parag's ability to play innovative shots and scoring runs consistently under pressure makes him a vital cog. He has scored 531 runs in 12 innings, including four fifties in this season.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 07:55 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketRCBRajasthan RoyalsSanju SamsonRajat PatidarYashasvi JaiswalRiyan Parag

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT