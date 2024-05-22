IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 batters to watch out for

The second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and will take place in Ahmedabad on May 21. The winner will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals. Ahead of the match, we list five batters to watch out for.