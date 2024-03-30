JOIN US
sports cricket

IPL 2024: Willey exits citing personal reasons, Henry named replacement

Lucknow Super Giants named New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry as a replacement for England all-rounder David Willey.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 09:02 IST



New Delhi: English left-arm seamer David Willey has withdrawn from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to personal reasons and will be replaced by New Zealander Matt Henry at Lucknow Super Giants, the league organisers said on Saturday.

Willey quit international cricket after the 50-overs World Cup in India last year and missed Lucknow's IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals last week.

He is the second English player to leave Lucknow this season following the withdrawal of Mark Wood, who was pulled out by the English cricket board to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

New Zealand fast bowler Henry, who represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past, joined Lucknow at his base price of $123,000.

Lucknow host Punjab Kings in their second match on Saturday.

(Published 30 March 2024, 09:02 IST)
