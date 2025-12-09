<p>The Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a>) 2026 auction is set to be held on December 16 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=abu%20dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>. On Tuesday the BCCI announced the shortlist of 350 players that will be in the fray to fill the 77 slots across the 10 teams. </p><p>The list includes 240 Indian and 110 are overseas players. The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Total purse available for each team.<p><em><strong>Here are the rules for the auction:</strong></em> </p>.<p>Each team will have Rs 125 crore to build their 25-member squad for the 2026. Since this is a mini auction, each team comes with varying amount of available spend. Kolkata Knight Riders, who released Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell among others, have the highest amount going into the auction at Rs 64.8 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have the lowest at Rs 2.2 crore. </p>.<p>While a team can have 25 players in the squad, a maximum of eight overseas players are allowed per franchise. </p>.<p>From this mini-auction onwards, overseas players have a cap on salary. The maximum fee an overseas player can gain will be determined by the highest retention price of Rs 18 crores or the highest auction price at the mega auction, whichever is lower. </p><p>Since the highest price at the mega-auction was Rs 27 crore, spent by Lucknow Super Giants on Rishabh Pant, the highest an overseas player can earn in this auction is Rs 18 crore. The rest of the money that the player has attracted will go to the BCCI for its player development programme.</p>.<p>The IPL General Council last year formulated laws to prevent overseas players who play the mini-auction by using the demand-supply imbalance to earn more. </p><p>As per the regulations, an overseas player will have to mandatorily register for the mega auction (2025) if he is fully fit and available. Failing to do so attracts a one year ban. Further, if a participating foreign player sold in the mega auction withdraws before the start of the tournament, he will be banned for the next two mini-auctions. England captain Harry Brook misses out for this and the next auction due to this reason. </p>.<p>No, the Right to Match Card is available only in the mega auction. In the mini-auction, the only way to get back a released player is to bid against other teams. </p>