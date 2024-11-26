IPL Auction 2025: Top 5 stars who made a sweet homecoming

R Ashwin is back in yellow as he returns to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 years after leaving the franchise in 2015.

CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were engaged in a fierce bidding war for his services, but RR eventually backed out, allowing CSK to re-sign Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore. Ashwin started his IPL career with CSK, making his debut in 2009 and contributing to the team’s title wins in 2010 and 2011.

"It was a bit of a homecoming for Ashwin but he's a world class bowler. Like Venky talked about, it's not so much the price, you look at how someone fits in and there's an emotional attachment of Ashwin with Chennai, so it is a nice fit," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said at a press conference.