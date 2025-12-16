<p>Chennai Super Kings went hard for Kartik Sharma, an uncapped wicketkeeper batter and eventually got him for Rs 14.20 crore, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped player in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl-auction">IPL auction </a>history. </p><p>The bid surprise bid came only minutes after another uncapped player who went for the same amount to the same franchise. </p><p>Sharma triggered a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders leading the early battle before Chennai Super Kings joined in, pushing the price beyond Rs10 crore. CSK appeared set to secure him, but a late intervention from Sunrisers Hyderabad reignited the battle, with CSK eventually landing Sharma for Rs 14.20 crore.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Who is Auqib Nabi Dar, Delhi Capitals' Rs 8.4 crore buy?.<p>Sharma is a right handed wicketkeeper, who is explosive with the bat. </p><p>On his Ranji Trophy debut in the previous season, Sharma smashed a cntury He announced his arrival at the senior level with a century on debut against Uttarakhand in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. </p>.IPL Auction 2026 | Know all about CSK's Rs 14.2 cr buy Prashant Veer. <p>He also went on to become Rajasthan’s top scorer in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 445 runs in nine matches.</p><p>In his short, yet impressive domestic career so far, Sharma has scored 334 runs in 12 T20s, including two fifties. </p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player, goes to KKR for Rs 25.2 cr.<p>In First Class, the batter has slammed three centuries in eight matches at an average of 43.54.</p><p>Kartik’s all-round consistency and temperament have positioned him as a promising prospect for the future. </p>