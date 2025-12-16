Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL Auction 2026| Kartik Sharma, U-19 star, becomes joint most-expensive uncapped player

The bid surprise bid came only minutes after another uncapped player who went for the same amount to the same franchise.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 12:28 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCSKIPLIPL Auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us