Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL auction: Arshdeep bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, Rabada goes to GT for Rs 10.75 crore

Chennai Super Kings started with the first bid for Arshdeep, whose base price was Rs two crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 12:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 12:08 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLArshdeep Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us