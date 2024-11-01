Home
sports cricket

IPL Auctions 2025: Pant set to trigger bidding war

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer also hot properties in the two-day event is supposed to be held in third week of December.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 15:16 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 15:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketRishabh PantIPL Auction

