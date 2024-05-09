IPL form no guarantee for World Cup success: Australia's Travis Head

Travis Head has decimated bowling attacks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year but the Australian tempered expectations ahead of next month's Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States, where turning tracks could make batting tougher.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Head has scored 533 runs in 11 IPL matches so far, with only Virat Kohli (542) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (541) above him, and the 30-year-old's aggressive approach has marked him out as one to watch at the June 1-29 World Cup.

He hit an unbeaten 30-ball 89 as Hyderabad thumped Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets with 62 balls to spare on Wednesday, but Head said his blistering form on flat Indian wickets would not automatically translate to similar pyrotechnics elsewhere.