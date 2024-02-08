IPL performance could help players secure berth in T20 World Cup-bound squads, says Tom Moody

“The IPL (set to be played between March-May), along with any other T20 tournament, like the ILT20, is important for any player to be performing because every home team is looking at the performances of all their players in these tournaments because of the high-quality cricket in these (leagues),” Moody said during a virtual media interaction facilitated by the Desert Vipers team of the ILT20.

Moody then described how these outings could help players to secure a berth in the World Cup-bound squads.

“If you are scoring runs, taking wickets and showing consistency, it only puts you in a good position as an individual when it comes to those final tough decisions around the selection table. It allows you to continue with that sort of confidence, going into an important (T20) World Cup,” Moody added.