IPL retentions 2025 | Pant, Rahul, Iyer surprise releases; check out which team retained who

RCB retained only three players, and none of them were overseas players. The names retained were Indian star Virat Kohli (Rs 21 cr), who becomes the most expensive Indian in IPL history, one of last season's top performers Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 cr) and pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 cr).

Captain Faf Du Plessis has been dropped, as have Australian stars Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green. Last season's centurion Will jacks has also been left out.

Suprisingly, RCB's mainstay pacer for the past few years, Mohammed Siraj, has also been dropped.

Auction Purse: Rs 83 crore. RTM: 3