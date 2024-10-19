Ishan Kishan set for comeback in national fold with India A's Australia tour

<p>New Delhi: Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year due to concerns that he was 'prioritising' the cash-rich IPL over domestic cricket, will make his return to the India A team.</p>.<p>Kishan, who was is leading Jharkhand on his return to domestic cricket this season, is set to feature in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A, as well as an intra-squad match with the senior team.</p>.<p>The two 'Tests' against Australia A will be held at McKay from October 31-November 3 and then at MCG from November 7-10.</p>.<p>While BCCI is yet to announce the squad, one among Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to lead the side.</p>.BCCI scraps Impact Player rule for domestic T20 tourney after retaining it for IPL.<p>Abhimanyu, who has scored four hundreds in his last four first-class matches, might be called as a back-up opener in senior team with skipper Rohit Sharma set to take a break during one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.</p>.<p>Bengal will be represented in the India A squad by seamer Mukesh Kumar and keeper-batter Abhishek Porel.</p>.<p>Likely India A squad for tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, B Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal.</p>