<p>Coimbatore: Jharkhand captain<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ishan-kishan"> Ishan Kishan </a>lifted his team from a tricky situation with a statement hundred as the visitors reached 307 for six against hosts Tamil Nadu on day one of the Ranji Trophy season here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Kishan, who has lost his place in the Indian team across formats, was batting on an unbeaten 125 off 183 alongside Sahil Raj (64 batting) at close of play.</p>.<p>Jharkhand were in real danger of being bowled for a sub-200 first-innings total but Kishan and Raj shared an unbroken 150-run stand for the seventh wicket.</p>.Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal boost for Karnataka.<p>Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh got the early breakthrough for his team before finishing with three wickets on the day. Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar, making his Ranji return after a decade, picked up a couple of wickets for the home side.</p>.<p>At the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, defending champions Vidarbha piled on the runs against Nagaland, finishing day one at 302 for three with an unbeaten 148 from opener Aman Mokhade.</p>.<p>Dhruv Shorey made 64 while Yash Rathod was batting on 66 at stumps.</p>.<p>In Kanpur, Andhra opener and wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat began his Ranji campaign with a solid 144 off 244 balls against Uttar Pradesh. His innings included 13 fours. Number three Shaik Rasheed too made a valuable contribution, an unbeaten 94 at close of play.</p>.<p>Brief scores: Jharkhand 307/6 in 90 overs (Ishan Kishan batting 125, Sahil Raj batting 64; Gurjanpreet Singh 3/51) versus Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru: Vidarbha 302/3 in 85 overs (Aman Mokhade batting 148; Saurav Kumar 2/57) versus Nagaland.</p>.<p>In Kanpur: Andhra 289/3 in 85.5 overs (KS Bharat 142, Shaik Rashdee batting 84; Aqib Khan 2/50) versus Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>In Cuttack: Odisha 205/5 in 89.5 overs (Rajesh Dhuper batting 76; Atit Seth 2/41) versus Baroda.</p>