Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ishan Kishan starts Ranji campaign with fighting hundred

Kishan, who has lost his place in the Indian team across formats, was batting on an unbeaten 125 off 183 alongside Sahil Raj (64 batting) at close of play.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 13:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 13:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketIshan KishanRanji

Follow us on :

Follow Us