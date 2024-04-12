It's in my muscle memory: Suryakumar on his audacious shots

Mumbai: The world's number one T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav attributed the audacious array of shots he played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 'muscle memory' and constant practice at nets.

Suryakumar dazzled with a 19-ball 52 studded with four sixes and five fours to help Mumbai Indians chase down RCB’s 197-run target in just 15.3 overs.

"I just try to play the field. I practice these shots. It is in my muscle memory," Suryakumar said after MI's seven-wicket win in the IPL on Thursday night.

Asked about his favourite shot in the match against RCB, he said, "I think all the shots. The slice over point was my favourite." Suryakumar was playing in his second match of this IPL after recovering from a sports hernia surgery.

"It is always good to be back in Wankhede. Joining the squad was great. Mentally I was here, just physically in Bangalore (for recovery at NCA). Coming at Wankhede, chasing 200, if there is dew it is important to take a chance. We wanted to finish early for the net run rate," said the 33-year-old.