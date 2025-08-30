Menu
I've learnt to enjoy boring time after speaking to Siraj: Arshdeep on wait to make Test debut

An unfortunate left thumb injury had ruled him out of the fourth and fifth Tests against England recently when he was in contention to get the third seamer's slot.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 13:06 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 13:06 IST
