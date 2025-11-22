<p>Guwahati: For all their history of not having as many ICC silverwares as the quality of their side deserves, South Africa have always been a top-class Test team. The defending World Test Championship winners, however, don't get to play more than two or three Tests in a series. The five-Test marquee series are the reserve of the so-called Big Three -- India, England and Australia. </p>.<p>While hosting a Test match is a financial hazard for most other countries outside the Big Three, just two matches for the Proteas against India is a disservice to the traditional format. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma's frustration and helplessness was all too apparent when his attention was drawn to the disparity.</p>.<p class="title">"Players are not involved when it comes to mapping our schedule," Bavuma said on the eve of the second Test here on Friday. "Look, I think we've been asked about this countless times. And I think every player that has had the opportunity to interact with the media, having that question in front of them, has voiced out their frustration."</p>.One-off match not best scenario as captain: Rishabh Pant .<p class="title">Another downside of a two-Test series is that there is no comeback for the team that loses the first Test with its best option being levelling the series. The situation also discourages the team with a 1-0 lead to go for the win. It would rather look to protect the lead. </p>.<p class="title">"We woke up this morning to watch the Ashes, and we watched with a bit of jealousy, knowing that the five Tests, they'll be going at each other," Bavuma pointed out. "So, yeah, hopefully, not too far in the future, but more in the near future, we'll go back to playing four Tests against India, whether here in India or back home in South Africa. </p>.<p class="title">"Look, either way, the series goes 1-1 or 2-0... You know it would be nice for a 3-4 match series against a formidable team like India. And I think it's just good for the fans, really, when people get to see good cricket, one team dominating, another team dominating, but they also being an opportunity for one team to come out as victors. So, look, like I want to say, as players, all we can do is just what we've been trying to do out on the field, keep playing good cricket. And I think that will attract the top nations to play a lot more cricket." </p>