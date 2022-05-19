Jofra Archer ruled out for season after back injury

Jofra Archer ruled out for season as England's bowling crisis deepens

Archer has not played international cricket since March last year due to an elbow injury

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 19 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 16:06 ist
England pacer Jofra Archer. Credit: Reuters File Photo

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the season with a stress fracture in his back, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Archer has not played international cricket since March last year due to an elbow injury, and had a second round of surgery on his elbow in December.

It is the latest in a string of injury setbacks in England's bowling department, with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran and Mark Wood all sidelined due to injury.

"After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season," the ECB said in a statement.

"No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days."

England return to action next month when world test champions New Zealand begin a three-match tour at Lord's on June 2.

