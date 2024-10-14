Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh split points in Ranji Trophy Group C clash

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh shared one point each in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash in Indore on Monday.</p>.<p>MP declared overnight at 425/8, and a scratchy Karnataka replied with 206/5 in 75 overs before bad light called an end to the fourth and final day's proceedings at the Holkar Stadium.</p>.<p>Nikin Jose, promoted to the top of the order, struck form with a measured 99 studded with eight fours and four sixes, but missed out on a hundred as Kumar Kartikeya trapped him LBW.</p>.<p>Jose was quick to pounce on any width and used the back-foot punch to good avail. Post lunch, Jose used his feet well to but the spin duo of Kartikeya and Saransh off their lengths.</p>.<p>None of the other batters, barring Shreyas Gopal (60 not out), were able to match Jose's tenacity. Skipper Mayank Agarwal departed for a three-ball duck, caught expertly at silly point by Yash Dubey, while Manish Pandey was dismissed cheaply, snaffled by Rajat Patidar at gully.</p>.<p>Devdutt Padikkal and Smaran R could not build on their starts. Both batters were dismissed by Saransh Jain, who bowled in tandem with Kartikeya.</p>.<p>Just as MP sensed a chance to bowl Karnataka out and take the first innings lead, Gopal dropped anchor and kept Jose company in a 127-run partnership. </p>.Special to play Test cricket in Bengaluru: Rachin Ravindra.<p><strong>Baroda stun Mumbai</strong></p>.<p>Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt grabbed six wickets in a stunning bowling show as Baroda defeated defending champions Mumbai by 84 runs on the final day of their Group A Ranji Trophy match on Monday.</p>.<p>In a match that saw fortunes fluctuating in each of the four days, the 34-year-old Bhatt (6/55 from 19.4 overs) ripped through the Mumbai line up in the second innings to help his side notch a memorable win.</p>.<p>Chasing 262 for a win, Mumbai were shot out for 177 in 48.2 overs. The 42-time champions Mumbai had resumed the day at 42 for 2, needing 220 runs to win the match on the final day.</p>.<p><strong>Brief scores: Group C</strong>: Madhya Pradesh: 425/8 decl drew with Karnataka: 206/5 in 75 overs (Nikin Jose 99, Shreyas Gopal 60 n.o.; Kumar Kartikeya 3-68, Saransh Jain 2-103). <strong>PoM</strong>: Shubham Sharma. <strong>Points</strong>: MP: 1; Kar: 1.</p>.<p>Bengal: 311 and (O/n: 141/0): 254/3 decl in 60.5 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 93, Abhimanyu Easwaran 127 n.o.; Vipraj Nigam 2-76) drew with UP: 292 and 162/6 in 51 overs (Priyam Garg 105 n.o.; Mukesh Kumar 2-58, Mohammed Kaif 2-4). <strong>PoM</strong>: Sudip Chatterjee. <strong>Points</strong>: Bengal: 3; UP: 1.</p>.<p>Punjab: 194 and (O/n: 23/2): 142 all out in 55.1 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 37, Prabhsimran Singh 51; Aditya Sarwate 4-43, Jalaj Saxena 2-40, Baba Aparajith 4-35) lt to Kerala: 179 and 158/2 in 36 overs (Sachin Baby 56, Rohan Kunnummal 48, Baba Aparajith 39 n.o.). <strong>PoM</strong>: Aditya Sarwate. <strong>Points</strong>: Kerala: 6; Punjab: 0.</p>