Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka post first win of season

The Mayank Agarwal-led side showed enough intent to collect six points for the win.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 17:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 17:02 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us