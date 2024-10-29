Ranji Trophy: Karnataka post first win of season

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka posted their first win of the Ranji Trophy season following their eight-wicket win over Bihar on the fourth and final day of their Elite Group C match in Patna on Tuesday.</p>.<p>After gathering just two points from their first two matches, which ended without the two innings being concluded, Karnataka were in desperate need to log as many points as possible from this match. Rain and wet outfield, however, once again threatened to foil their bid as almost one and half days were lost. But the Mayank Agarwal-led side showed enough intent to collect six points for the win.</p>.Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka hoping for some sunshine .<p>The win took their tally to eight points, placing them at third place behind Haryana, who have 13 points after three matches, and Kerala, also on eight points. Kerala’s superior run quotient (1.583) placed them above Karnataka (1.325). </p>.<p>Bihar being the only lightweights in a tough group, Karnataka needed to make most of this match and that was on full show when they shot out hosts for 143 in their first innings. </p>.<p><strong>Parantap gets call-up</strong></p>.<p>Young fast bowler Yashovardhan Parantap was called up as a replacement for South Africa-bound Vyshak for the Ranji Trophy game against Bengal in Bengaluru from Nov 6-9.</p>.<p>Vyshak has been picked for India’s four-match T20I series starting in Durban on Nov 8. The 20-year-old Yashovardhan is yet to represent Karnataka at the Senior level in any format. </p>.<p>Squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Nikin Jose SJ, R Smaran, Manish Pandey (vice-captain), Shreyas Gopal, Sujay Sateri (wk), Hardik Raj, V Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhinav Manohar, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Kishan S Bedare, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Abhilash Shetty, Yashovardhan Parantap.</p>.<p><strong>SCORE BOARD</strong> BIHAR (I Innings): 143 all out KARNATAKA (I Innings; O/n: 287/7): 287/7 decl BIHAR (II Innings): Vaibhav Suryavanshi c Sateri b Koushik 6 (4b 1x4) Sharman Nigrodh c Jose b Vyshak 0 (2b) Babul Kumar c Manohar b Shreyas 44 (111b 5x4) Sakibul Gani lbw Patil 130 (194b 15x4 4x6) Bipin Saurabh lbw Shreyas 7 (34b 1x4) Raghuvendra Pratap Singh lbw Shreyas 4 (9b 1x4) Jitin Yadav lbw Vyshak 15 (27b 2x4 1x6) Veer Pratap Singh b Vyshak 0 (2b) Himanshu Singh c Pandey b Mohsin 1 (7b) Anuj Raj lbw Shreyas 0 (9b) Sakib Hussain (not out) 0 (0b). Extras (B-1 LB-3 NB-1) 5. Total (all out 66.2 overs) 212. Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-6 3-136 4-162 5-180 6-201 7-201 8-202 9-212. Bowling : V Koushik 6-2-10-1 V Vyshak 12-0-44-3 Vidyadhar Patil 6.2-2-34-1 Shreyas Gopal 24-3-70-4 Mohsin Khan 16-2-46-1 Nikin Jose 2-0-4-0. KARNATAKA (II Innings): Nikin Jose (not out) 28 (33b 2x4) Mayank Agarwal b Raj 9 (9b) R Smaran c Pratap Singh b Himanshu 15 (10b 1x4) Abhinav Manohar(not out) 17 (10b 2x4 1x6). Extras (NB-1) 1. Total (for 2 wkts 10.1 overs) 70. Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-45. Bowling: Anuj Raj 5.1-0-32-1 Sakib Hussain 3-0-22-0 Himanshu Singh 2-0-16-1. Result: Karnataka won the match by 8 wickets. Points: Karnataka 6; Bihar 0. Karnataka’s next match: vs Bengal (Nov 6-9 Bengaluru). Other Elite Group C brief scores: At Kolkata: Kerala (O/n: 267/7): 356/9 decl in 120 overs (Akshay Chandran 31 Jalaj Saxena 84 Salman Nizar 95 n.o. Mohammed Azharuddeen 84; Ishan Porel 6-103) drew with Bengal: 181/3 in 63 overs (Shuvam Dey 67 Sudip Chatterjee 57 Sudip Kumar Gharami 31 n.o.; Aditya Sarwate 2-34). Kerala: 1; Bengal: 1. At Indore: Madhya Pradesh: 308 all out & 308/4 decl in 48.1 overs (Sagar Solanki 32 Venkatesh Iyer 28 Rajat Patidar 159 Harpreet Singh 44 Shubham Sharma 38; Harshal Patel 2-64) drew with Haryana (O/n: 431/9): 440 all out in 155.5 overs (Lakshay Dalal 105 Himanshu Rana 90 Dheeru Singh 94 Harshal Patel 81 Yuzvendra Chahal 27; Avesh Khan 2-64 Kumar Kartikeya 5-118) & 115/3 in 38 overs (Mayank Shandilya 68; Kumar Kartikeya 2-24). Haryana: 3; MP: 1. At Mullanpur: Punjab: 210 all out & (O/n: 49/1) 267/3 in 94 overs (Jaskaranvir Singh Paul 115 n.o. Anmolpreet Singh 33 Pukhraj Mann 91) drew with Uttar Pradesh: 556/9 decl. UP: 3; Punjab 1.</p>