KKR's Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate

KKR skipper Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate

KKR won the game against CSK by six wickets to remain in hunt for a play-off berth

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 15 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 15:32 ist
KKR skipper Nitish Rana. Credit: AFP File Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," read an IPL media advisory.

KKR won the game by six wickets to remain in hunt for a play-off berth. CSK are second in the standings and are expected to finish in the top-four.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
IPL
Indian Premier League
Cricket
ipl 2023
KKR
Nitish Rana

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Changing notions of alms and charity

Changing notions of alms and charity

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

 