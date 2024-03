KKR will be in a better position by the time I leave: New mentor Gautam Gambhir

The dashing former left-handed opener paid his his gratitude to KKR and its owner Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his team for their immense support over the years.

"I want to make one thing clear. I didn't make KKR successful, KKR made me successful. KKR made me a leader," he said.

Someone, who wears heart on his sleeve, Gambhir could be a real short fuse and it will be interesting to see what kind of working relationship does he forge with another volatile but very successful domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit.

"I'm a very tough guy to handle. I have to thank SRK (Shah Rukh) and (Venky) Mysore (Managing Director of KKR) for putting up with my tantrums all these years."

Gambhir, an elected MP from East Delhi, known for his straight-talk, said the day he joined KKR, Shah Rukh gave him a free hand.

"He (SRK) told me the same thing that he had told me when I joined as a player. 'This is your franchise, make it or break it.'".