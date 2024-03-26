Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into 'out and out athletes': Kevin Pietersen

Following Kohli's comments, which created a flutter, Pietersen told Star Sports, "One of the things that everyone will remember and will create the greatest memories as a player will be him finishing innings and being one the greatest finishers of all time. One of the things that he has done for Indian cricket is he has turned Indian cricketers into athletes, out and out athletes, and while doing so, he's not just talked the talk. He has walked the walk, and you can see that."

Speaking about his commitment to his team, Pietersen added, "When he is running between the wickets, his full commitment, energy and desire is to be the best and he is the best."