Kohli at 4th, Pujara rises to 6th spot in Test rankings

Kohli steady at 4th, Pujara rises to 6th place in Test rankings

Apart from Kohli and Pujara, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is the other Indian batsman in the top-10, at the eighth spot

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 30 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 15:45 ist
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara during a practice session. Credit: PTI Photo

Virat Kohli remained the highest-placed Indian batsman at fourth position even as Cheteshwar Pujara rose a rung to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Saturday.

Apart from Kohli (862) and Pujara (760), Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (748) is the other Indian batsman in the top-10, hanging on to the eighth spot.

Pujara moved up one place to sixth, while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and star opener Rohit Sharma remained static on the 13th and 18th spots respectively.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (919) continued to lead the batting charts, with the Australian duo of Steve Smith (891) and Marnus Labuschagne (878) rounding up the top three while England skipper Joe Root (823) retained the fifth spot.

Among the bowlers, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (760) and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah (757) retained their eighth and ninth spots respectively.

Pat Cummins (908) continues to lead the chart followed by England pacer Stuart Broad (839) and New Zealand's Neil Wagner (835).

Ravindra Jadeja (419) and Ashwin (281) also retained the third and sixth place, respectively, in the all-rounders' list led by England's Ben Stokes (427).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cricket
Test cricket
India
Virat Kohli
Ajinkya Rahane

What's Brewing

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

 