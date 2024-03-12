Lancashire, Sussex train in Alur

Bengaluru: English county sides Lancashire and Sussex arrived in Bengaluru for a 10-day long training camp at the Alur facility which will see them play practice matches against Karnataka teams.
While Sussex will clash against a combined Karnataka team comprising players from the under-19, 23 and senior sides in a two-day game on March 14 and 15 at Alur 3 ground, Lancashire will battle Karnataka Senior side in a three-day affair starting March 19 at the same venue. The training camp for both sides is from March 12-21.
It has been learnt that Lancashire and Sussex have also approached the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a T20 game each on March 17 and 19 respectively either at Alur or Chinnaswamy Stadium.
“Yes, Lancashire and Sussex have reached out to us for a T20 game each but nothing is confirmed so far. RCB kick off their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 22 and our schedules are already tightly packed,” said a source from RCB.
“In the small window, we have launches, practice sessions, fan engagement, sponsorship commitments etc. So we really need to figure out if it’s possible to honour their request. If things fall in place, then yes, else might not.”
Meanwhile, Sunil Suresh, who is overseeing the entire camp for Lancashire – whose women's team will also be training at Alur – was thrilled that another foreign team has chosen KSCA for a coaching camp.
“Last year, before the ICC ODI World Cup, the Netherlands camped at Alur for training. They were in awe of the world-class facilities. In fact, even the Indian team which trained here last year was impressed with the facilities.
“Lancashire and Sussex often train in Dubai and play games against Emirati sides. With no disrespect, playing against some of the best players from Karnataka is a different learning experience altogether. That’s why they’ve chosen to come to Bengaluru and I’m sure by the end of the camp, they’ll be wanting to make the trip again.”
It has also been learnt that England pacer Jofra Archer, who is recovering from a stress fracture in his right elbow, is travelling along with his Sussex mates and could play the two-day game to test his fitness.
