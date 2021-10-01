Lightning, rain interrupt play on Day 2 as India reach 276/5

Lightning and rain interrupted play in the second session on Day 2 of the one-off day/night Test between the Indian women's cricket team and Australia here.

India were 276 for five when the match was halted on the second day.

Deepti Sharma was batting on 12 and Taniya Bhatia was yet to open her account as the players walked off the field and the covers were brought on.

Read more: Magnificent Mandhana falls after maiden Test ton, India 231/3 against Australia

There was a prediction for some thunderstorms around this time and it soon started raining.

India lost two wickets in the second session, including that of skipper Mithali Raj for 30 and debutant Yastika Bhatia for 19.

Earlier, flamboyant opener Smriti Mandhana shattered a few records en route to slamming a magnificent maiden Test century as India progressed to 231/3 at the dinner break.

The 25-year-old Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests and also the first from the country to reach three figures in the game's traditional format on the Australian soil.

Mandhana made 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval, and added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day.