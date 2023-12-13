Lyon says Ashwin is one of his 'biggest coaches' as he nears 500 Test wickets

Perth: Just four wickets away from joining the elite 500-wicket club, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday acknowledged the role played by India tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin in his career, hailing him as "one of my biggest coaches".

Ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan starting here on Thursday, Lyon, who is returning from a calf injury, only had respect for Ashwin.

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career," Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.