Mandhana, Perry star in RCB victory

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore rounded off their WPL home leg with a 23-run victory over UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday.
After being put in to bat, RCB rode on a power-packed batting display from their top order to post 198 for 3, before braving Alyssa Healy’s onslaught with the aid of their spinners to reclaim third place.
Smriti Mandhana (80), Sabbhineni Meghana (28), Ellyse Perry (58) and Richa Ghosh all contributed healthily to RCB’s highest-ever WPL total.
The hosts got off to a rollicking start and raced away to 57/1 at the end of the powerplay. Sabbhineni Meghana did justice to her promotion by striking five fours, before finding Chamari Athapaththu off Anjali Sarvani.
Smriti Mandhana led a charmed life en route a typically elegant 80, replete with stunning sixes over extra cover and punchy strokes off the back-foot to the leg-side boundary.
Chamari dropped a regulation catch when the southpaw was batting on 28, and the very next over, Alyssa missed a stumping opportunity.
With runs flowing freely, Smriti and Ellyse Perry put on 95 runs in 64 balls, but the stand was broken by Deepti Sharma when Smriti picked out Poonam Khemnar at deep mid-wicket.
Ellyse walloped her compatriot Grace Harris for a disdainful hit over long-on, and continued to enthrall the 26500-strong crowd with some delectable ball striking.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s 18th over went for 21 runs as Ellyse and Richa Ghosh muscled three sixes. The duo put on a crucial 42 runs in just 18 balls.
Ellyse failed to clear Poonam as the economical Sophie Ecclestone, who varied her pace brilliantly, opened her tally.
Openers Alyssa and Kiran Navgire flew off the blocks. Renuka Singh, who began with a maiden, conceded 24 runs off her second over.
Sophie Devine induced a miscue from Kiran, but Alyssa continued to launch into spin and pace alike and waged a lone battle as UPW’s middle order wobble cost them dearly.
A fortuitous review curtailed Chamari’s stay, and an excellent diving catch by Richa sent the dangerous Grace Harris back.
Asha Sobhana accounted for Shweta Sehrawat, while a swift stumping from Richa ended Alyssa’s fighting innings, and UPW found themselves staring down the barrel.
Deepti (33) and Poonam (31) fought on gamely, but Asha signalled the end by snaring the former.
Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 198/3 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 28, Smriti Mandhana 80, Ellyse Perry 58) bt UP Warriorz: 175/8 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Deepti Sharma 33, Poonam Khemnar 31; Sophie Devine 2-37, Sophie Molineux 2-29, Georgia Wareham 2-38, Asha Sobhana 2-29). Result: RCB won by 23 runs. PoM: Smriti Mandhana.