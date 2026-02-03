<p>London: Cricket bats previously deemed illegal for adult amateur players are to be permitted after a change in the law brought about by the rising cost of English willow.</p><p>The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodian of the laws of cricket since 1787, announced the move on Tuesday as one of 73 changes that will come into effect this year.</p><p>Laminated bats -- known as Type D bats -- had only been permitted in junior cricket.</p><p>Type A, B and C bats are made from one piece of high-grade willow while laminated bats are made from three pieces of wood, not necessarily willow, meaning less prime willow is required.</p>.T20 World Cup 2026: 'Homecoming' for army of Indian-origin cricketers .<p>"This is part of an attempt to slow the rising costs of bats around the world," the MCC said in a statement.</p><p>"Laminated bats can use up to three pieces of wood, allowing for more of the best quality willow trees to be used, and for lower-quality willow to be glued to a high-quality face."</p><p>Concerns that laminated bats could give a performance advantage are unfounded, according to the MCC.</p><p>"MCC has spent considerable time testing these bats, and it is not felt that laminated bats will give a significant performance advantage," it said.</p><p>"However, it is expected that, at the top level of the game, bats will remain a single piece of willow."</p><p>The best cricket bats are made from a specific type of willow grown in England, which is lightweight and tough but takes years to mature.</p><p>Costs of elite bats have spiralled in recent years with price tags often approaching £1,000 ($1,365).</p>