Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Marylebone Cricket Club changes law on laminated bats as cost of willow rises, 72 other rules

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodian of ‌the laws of cricket since 1787, ⁠announced the move on ‌Tuesday as one of 73 changes that will come into effect this year.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 13:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketMarylebone Cricket Club

Follow us on :

Follow Us