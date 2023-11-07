Mathews demands 'justice' after controversial time out dismissal

"Video evidence shows I still had five more seconds even after the helmet gave away!" he wrote. "Can the fourth umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn't face the bowler without a helmet.

"This is clear cheating, I want justice," he added in another post.

That directly contradicted fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock.

"In the incident this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him," he said in an on-pitch interview after the game at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"As a batsman, I think you need to make sure you have all your equipment in place ... because you actually have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes, not ready to prepare or take your guard."