Ashes 2021: Vaughan 'disappointed' over BBC sacking

Michael Vaughan expresses 'disappointment' over BBC sack following racial allegations

BBC's decision came after Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club

IANS
IANS, London,
  • Nov 25 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 16:11 ist
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his disappointment on being dropped from the BBC's Ashes coverage for allegedly making racist comments to an Asian-origin player a few years back.

While expressing his disappointment, Vaughan said he 'wants to be part of the solution' and help make cricket "a more welcoming sport for all". His comments came after BCC confirmed on Wednesday that Ashes-winning England captain Vaughan will not be part of its Test Match Special team for the upcoming series in Australia.

BBC's decision came after Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club. Rafiq has claimed that Vaughan had told a group of Asian-origin players that there were too many of them in the club now and they need to do something about 'you lot'.

Also Read: Racism target cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages

Vaughan has repeatedly denied the allegation made against him.

On Wednesday evening, he reacted to BBC's decision via social a media post.

"Very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS (BBC Test Match Special) on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues and friends, but looking forward to being behind the mic for Fox Cricket in Australia," Vaughan said on social media.

"The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case and I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself, and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all," he wrote on Twitter.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid and former Pakistan bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan both said they heard the comment, while the fourth player in the group - Ajmal Shahzad - said he had no recollection of the alleged event.

Vaughan wrote in his Daily Telegraph column that he "completely and categorically denies" making the comment and insisted he is not racist.

He wrote: "I categorically deny saying the words attributed to me by Azeem Rafiq and want to re-state this publicly because the 'you lot' comment simply never happened."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Cricket
Michael Vaughan
Adil Rashid
Racism
Ashes

What's Brewing

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 