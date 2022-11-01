Mithali predicts India-NZ final in T20 World Cup

Mithali predicts India-New Zealand final in T20 World Cup

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 01 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 17:04 ist
Mithali Raj. Credit: PTI Photo

Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.

"My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand,” she told Star Sports.

Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday.

With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket news
Cricket
T20 World Cup
ICC
Mithali Raj
India
New Zealand
Sports News

What's Brewing

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 