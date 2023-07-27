Mohammed Siraj rested for ODIs against West Indies, returns home

Siraj rested for ODIs against West Indies, returns home

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 14:01 ist
India's Mohammed Siraj. Credit: Reuters Photo

The busy Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODIs against the West Indies as part of the India pacer's workload management in the run-up to the World Cup.

Siraj, who led the pace attack with aplomb in the Tests against the West Indies in the absence of seniors such as Mohammed Shami, flew back with the rest of the Test returnees -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini -- after India's 1-0 series win.

India have not named a replacement for Siraj for the three-match ODI series starting in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Siraj played in both the Tests against the West Indies and also claimed a five-for (5/60) in the second match in Trinidad.

Read | Rohit Sharma unsure whether Jasprit Bumrah will travel to Ireland

With Siraj rested, India's pace attacks now comprise Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and uncapped (in ODIs) Mukesh Kumar.

"Siraj has been continuously playing since the IPL. Since then he has bowled in three successive Tests. He will now directly join the Asia Cup camp in NCA for tune-up to World Cup," a BCCI source said on Thursday.

As reported by PTI, none of the first-team regulars, who are in the scheme of things for the World Cup, will be travelling to Ireland.

Siraj won't be considered for selection for the upcoming white-ball assignment in Ireland and will join the team for the Asia Cup, which is being hosted in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Since the start of the year, Siraj has played in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.

He made vital contributions in India's 2-1 triumph at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and took 19 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 14 Indian Premier League games. Then, he was also played against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship in June.

