Mr Dependable does it again

Instead of witnessing R Samarth’s ton from the vantage point of the non-striker’s end, Mayank Agarwal cheered from the pavilion as his opening partner realised his third century in as many games.

Perhaps the sentiment was a genuine one for Samarth’s 140 from 238 balls carried Karnataka to a sturdy 294 for 3 at stumps on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy tie against Goa.

But it would have been impossible for the current Karnataka skipper, who was trapped leg before wicket for 50 after a lacklustre stay at the crease, to ignore the crests and troughs of the sport.

For, there was a time when Agarwal was the one doing the scoring, and Samarth was the one cheering him on.

Samarth has always quietly lived in the shadows of his more colourful, vociferous contemporaries, having accumulated 13 centuries from 73 first-class games since his debut in 2013-14.

In the exact same period, Mayank and the likes have left their mark on the Indian team, and are now waiting in the wings for another shot at the highest level.

Samarth rarely, if ever, was spoken of as Karnataka’s next big export to the national side. He was, however, the anchor for a side desperately in need of someone to hold ground when combinations went through the revolving door due to injuries and national duties.

He doesn’t have a particularly vast range of strokes but he’s as clean as they come when it comes to technique. That usually is all one needs to see success at the first-class level, especially against sides which barely have a bowler and a half - like Goa.

Darshan Misal’s men were toothless from the time they lost the toss, and it only got worse as the day meandered on in Porvorim’s blistering heat. In contrast, and Samarth looked every bit as settled as he has been all season.

Thereby, Goa decided to goad Agarwal with deliveries which sat up to be hit.

While aggressive intent pulled Agarwal to his third half-century in four innings, it was only a matter of time before the heavy-footed batter would err, paceman Lakshay A Garg knew it all too well.

On 42 Agarwal did, when he inside-edged one such delivery onto the stumps. As luck would have it, the delivery was adjudged a no-ball after replays showed that the bowler had overstepped.

Unperturbed, Lakshay landed the ball on the same spot the next over, and Agarwal was trapped in front with no more luck to be had.

Samarth took over thereafter with a display which oozed class, and it remained so until his tired arms chased a full and wide delivery from Arjun Tendulkar to nick to ’keeper Eknath Kerkar in the 75th over.

Season debutant Vishal Onat, while visually unappealing, played his role at No. 3 to good measure en route an unbeaten 73, and Manish Pandey (8 not out) came on to release some of the pressure after the late loss of Nikon Jose (9).

All things considered, Agarwal will be happy with where the side is after the opening day. He wouldn’t say the same about his own batting though.