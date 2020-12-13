Mushtaq Ali T20 from January 10-31: BCCI to states

Mushtaq Ali T20 from January 10-31, decision on other events after group stage: BCCI to states

The participating teams will be expected to report to their respective hubs on January 2

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2020, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 17:03 ist
Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match against Assam at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The BCCI will start its much-delayed domestic season with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10 to 31 in six different states where bio-secure hubs will be created.

It is learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has e-mailed all the state units that Mushtaq Ali will kick-start the domestic itinerary although there is no clarity as to when the Ranji Trophy will start. The schedule has been thrown haywire owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After having gone through your responses and in accordance with the feedback received, I am pleased to inform you that BCCI is planning to start the domestic season 2020-21 with the scheduling of the T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," Shah wrote to state units.

"By Saturday, January 2, 2021, teams will have to assemble in their respective hub. From Sunday, January 10, 2021, tournament will start and the final will be played on January 21, 2021."

Shah, however, said that a decision on Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be taken once the group stage of the Mushtaq Ali gets over. Feedback from members will be factored in.

"BCCI will subsequently seek feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy," he stated.

"The members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make arrangements accordingly," Shah wrote.

It is understood that Mushtaq Ali is being held because the BCCI wants to have a mega players' auction in early February ahead of the next IPL which may have nine or 10 teams.

As far as one more tournament is concerned, it could well be the Vijay Hazare Trophy instead of the Ranji Trophy as it can be organised in a shorter span of time like Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mushtaq Ali
Cricket
BCCI

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

 