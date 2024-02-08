Nasser Hussain on Virat Kohli's absence: 'Blow for India, series & world cricket'

Chennai: A player of the stature of Virat Kohli missing the upcoming Tests against England is a blow not just for the Indian team but also for the series and world cricket in general, feels former England skipper Nasser Hussain.

Hussain though supported the Indian maestro for prioritising his private life.

Kohli, who withdrew from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, is likely to miss the upcoming matches in Rajkot and Ranchi, and remains a doubtful starter for the Dharamsala game too.