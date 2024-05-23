Need skillful, intelligent bowlers at Chinnaswamy, says Flower

Ahmedabad: It’s hard to find holes when a team is on a six-match winning streak that eventually came to a halt on Wednesday in the Eliminator. But if there’s one area of concern Royal Challengers Bengaluru would like to address in the mega auctions coming up before the next season is in assembling a good crop of bowlers, especially pacers, who can maximise the advantage at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB haven’t been able to assert their supremacy at home like the heavyweights they are. They just about have a 50 percent success record at home and this season too they managed just four wins.
Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal, despite bouncing back in the second half, finished with economy rates of 9.18 and 9.14 respectively. Lead spinner Karn Sharma went for 10.58 and all-rounder Lockie Ferguson leaked 10.62. Head coach Andy Flower admitted bowling was a bit of a concern and they’ll need to rope in crafty operators if they wish to win that elusive title.
“You certainly need highly skilful bowlers at (M) Chinnaswamy (Stadium). Simply pace is not going to be the answer there. You need skilful, intelligent bowlers and people that can bowl to really specific plans at Chinnaswamy,” said Flower at the post-match press conference following a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals.
“As far as recruitment for next year, I don't really want to talk about that stuff (mega auctions) yet — I'm still digesting what's happened in this game. (But) I do think though as part answer to your question the Chinnaswamy has some particular qualities that we need to be able to exploit.”
Flower also felt RCB need the services of power hitters who can change the complexion of the game. “We have all seen how the power game has affected T20 cricket recently. On the batting front, you certainly need to recruit batsmen with that sort of power that can keep up that sort of tempo.”
Flower doffed his hat to Virat Kohli, who unveiled a new dimension to his batting by upping his strike rate to 154.70 — almost 22 notches higher than his career rate. “Working in the same dressing room with him has been a real pleasure. The way he thinks about the game and he backs that up with an amazing level of skill, aggression and hunger. I look forward to watching him in the World Cup. I think it's amazing that he is still evolving his game, even though he has got an incredible record already.”
No to India job
Flower, meanwhile, said he has no plans for the vacant Indian head job, saying he is happy doing franchise work. “I haven't applied. I won't be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment.”