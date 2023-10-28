JOIN US
Home

Netherlands score 229 all out against Bangladesh in World Cup match

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 13:22 IST

Kolkata: Netherlands batted painfully slow, scoring 229 all out in their World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41.

Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.

Both Bangladesh and Netherlands are struggling at two points each after five outings in the World Cup.

Brief scores: Netherlands 229 all out in 50 overs (Wesley Barresi 41, Scott Edwards 68, Sybrand Engelbrecht 35; Mustafizur Rahman 2/36, Shoriful Islam 2/51, Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Mahedi Hasan 2/40).

(Published 28 October 2023, 13:22 IST)
